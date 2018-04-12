Kris Jenner Congratulates Daughter Khloe Kardashian After Birth of First Baby

Kris Jenner is “blessed” to be a grandmother once again after daughter Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, a little girl on Thursday.

Kardashian, 33, welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, early Thursday morning in a hospital outside Cleveland, TMZ reported, with mom Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq by her side.

Hours later, Jenner herself confirmed the news by regramming an Instagram from W Magazine, in which daughter Kendall Jenner says, “Baby, baby, baby,” while possibly referring to the year of babies in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family.

The magazine captioned the video, “When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to [Khloé Kardashian] on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan.”

“BLESSED!!!” Kris added to the video.

Kourtney is the only other KarJenner to issue a statement at this point after the birth of Khloé’s baby, posting a throwback snap of some of the ladies of the next generation of Kardashians and captioning it “Girl Power.”

The birth of Kardashian’s baby comes during a tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after the video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

She has yet to issue a statement about the alleged cheating, but is reportedly devastated.

The little girl, whose name has yet to be announced, is the third KarJenner baby to be born this year. Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via a surrogate, while Kylie and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in February.

Prior to the birth of her daughter, Khloé had said how thrilled she was to have the three little girls in her family be so close in age.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” she tweeted in March. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

Photo credit: E!