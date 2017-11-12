Khloe Kardashian Shows off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant, and many are taking one of her latest photos as proof she’s sporting a baby bump.

Kardashian is shown modeling a velvet bodysuit for the Good American clothing brand. The aspect of the photo that is catching many onlookers’ eyes is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s midsection.

There appears to be a baby bump present under the body suit, and it’s made more prominent by Kardashian leaning forward in the shot.

This shot reignites the pregnancy rumors, especially after Kardashian’s Game of Thrones Halloween costume made her seem remarkably slim, especially for someone who is said to be several months along.

However, some fans in the comments were still skeptical about the shot.

“There is no baby bump,” one fan wrote. “These pictures were probably taken a couple months ago anyways. So if she is pregnant you wouldn’t see it here.”

