Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic ‘A Snake Is Still a Snake’ After Tristan Thompson Infidelity

Last week, it was reported that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and while none of the Kardashians have publicly commented on the matter, their social media accounts are offering a few hints.

That includes Kardashian herself, who has used Instagram to post a slew of cryptic quotes that are likely a reference to the messy situation still unfolding.

On Sunday night, the Good American designer shared two different slides of text on her Instagram story, with the first reading, “People reveal themselves through their actions.”

The second read, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake,” with Kardashian adding a snake emoji to the post for good measure.

It’s unclear whether the post was referring to Thompson, Woods or both as a snake, but judging by the events of the past week, it’s a safe guess that the jab was pointed at one of the two.

On Feb. 17, Thompson and Woods reportedly kissed at a party at the NBA player’s home, with the Kardashian family allegedly discovering the indiscretion the following day. Since then, Kardashian has reportedly broken up with Thompson for good, and Woods has moved out of Jenner’s guesthouse.

After reports were released, Kardashian appeared to share her feelings about the situation in an initial series of Instagram quotes discussing betrayal.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read, while a second said, “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

The third quote advised, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Kim Kardashian also shadily addressed things on her Instagram Story last week when she and Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq took the mom of one for a girls’ trip following the drama.

Kim documented the car ride on her Story, announcing, “Girls’ trip!” as she filmed herself and Haqq in the backseat and Khloé in the front. The KKW Beauty founder then shared a video of herself lip syncing to Brandy’s “Who Is She 2 U?,” the subject of which is cheating.

They then listened to to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man,” which features lyrics including “If you mess with my man / I’ma be the one to bring it to ya / Got my girls, got my man / So find your own and leave mine alone.”

In addition, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have unfollowed Woods on Instagram, while Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have unfollowed Thompson.

