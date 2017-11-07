Kevin Spacey Preparing Presidential-Themed Merchandise Amidst Scandals

Just days before he was accused of sexual harassment, two-time Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey was in the works of developing a line of products based on his House of Cards character, President Frank Underwood.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Spacey had been filing trademark paperwork with U.S. authorities to acquire the rights to “PRESIDENTIAL BY KEVIN SPACEY,” a product line which would include eyewear, footwear, clothing, cookware, gourmet-food products, and luxury items.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s Everything to Know About the Kevin Spacey Allegations

The most recent filing had been made on October 24, just days before Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp went public with sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. In the days and weeks that followed, more people would come forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault.

Netflix, the production company behind House of Cards, reacted to the allegations by suspending the show and cutting all ties with Spacey.

More: Thousands Want Kevin James to Replace Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards’

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” the streaming service said in a statement. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

It is not yet clear what will happen with “PRESIDENTIAL BY KEVIN SPACEY.” Spacey’s attorney and representatives for Netflix did not respond to request for comment on the trademark filings.