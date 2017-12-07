Kevin Spacey Reportedly Groped Member of Norwegian Royal Family at Nobel Peace Prize Party

A former member of Norway’s royal family claims Kevin Spacey grabbed his genitals during a Nobel Peace Prize reception ten years ago.

Ari Behn, who was married to Princess Martha Louise at the time, told radio station P4 hosts that the Hollywood actor propositioned him at the party, International Business Times reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spacey attended the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo as a co-host of the event, then he sat down to chat with the then-royal figure.

“We had a nice conversation,” Behn, 45, said. “After five minutes, he says, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ And then he touched me right on the balls under the table.”

“I got more than I bargained for,” he joked to the radio host. Stunned, Behn said he replied, “Eh, maybe later?”

The Danish author and playwright said he looked like Spacey’s “type” at the time of the incident.

“I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger, so [I] was right up his alley,” Behn added.

The former royal divorced his wife, who is the only daughter of King Harald V and fourth in line to the throne, last year. The pair, who have three children together, married in 2002.

Behn’s accusations against Spacey come on the heels of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the Hollywood actor.

Fellow actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused Spacey in October of making unwanted sexual advances toward him more than 20 years earlier, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

The actor responded to Rapp’s allegations by admitting he did not remember the alleged encounter but apologized for any “inappropriate drunken behavior” that may have occurred. He also used his response to come out as homosexual.

Dozens of others followed Rapp and came forward with their own stories of sexually inappropriate behavior by Spacey, ranging from harassment to assault.

Netflix has since fired the actor from the final season of Emmy-winning series House of Cards, he was replaced in Oscar contender All the Money in the World and he was dropped by his publicist and talent agency.