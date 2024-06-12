Kevin Jonas Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Undergoes Surgery

Kevin Jonas is recovering from surgery to remove skin cancer from his face. The Jonas Brothers singer, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to reveal that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma just below his hairline and urge his followers to get regular skin checks from a dermatologist.

"Friendly reminder to get your moles checked," Jonas wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji in the caption of a video of him at a medical facility preparing for and recovering from his surgery. At the start of the video, Jonas can be seen lying down as he explains what is about to happen to him. "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," he said in the video, bringing the camera closer to the problematic spot. "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it." The "Leave Before You Love Me" singer added before going into surgery, "So here we go!"

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer the Mayo Clinic describes as beginning in the basal cells, "a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off." Basal cell carcinoma "often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms," and "occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck."

Jonas returned to his video after having the basal cell carcinoma removed, filming as he lifted the gauze that covered his fresh wound and obscured the gore with an emoji. "Alright, I'm all done," he continued later, sitting in his car. "Now it's time to heal, heading home." Before closing the video, the Camp Rock alum concluded with a simple request for his followers, imploring them, "Make sure to get those moles checked, people!"

Jonas' many followers were quick to wish him well in the comment section, with many people praising him for being so open about his procedure and raising awareness for skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation itself weighed in too, commenting, "So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey."