Danielle and Kevin Jonas Reveal Their Secret to 13 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)

Thirteen years into their marriage, Danielle and Kevin Jonas make sure to stay connected even during their time apart. As the Jonas Brothers head back out on tour for the next few months, Kevin and Danielle opened up to PopCulture.com about the secret to making it work – whether they're together or apart.

Touring is more of a "whirlwind" now than it was back before Danielle and Kevin tied the knot in 2009, as the couple is now also raising daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, but it's even more special for Danielle "just seeing [Kevin] on stage and seeing the girls seeing him and their facial expressions, and thinking that [the Jonas Brothers] weren't really going to do this again," she told PopCulture.

When the two can't be together, Kevin told PopCulture they spent "a lot of time" on the phone. "I know that a lot of people are not phone people, but we kind of had to learn early in our relationship to talk on the phone," he explained. "And so we kind of revert right back to that when we're away. I'll have a break for five minutes, I'll call her ... it's not like a check-in in the morning, check-in at night. It's like an all-day communication. I think that that's key for our relationship."

"It doesn't work for everyone, but that's how we operate," the musician continued of how important time on the phone is for him and Danielle. "I feel like you feel heard. ...and it's one of those things where if you feel heard, you feel connected. And I feel like that's how I feel when we're traveling as much as we are." Danielle chimed in, "Even just hearing his voice, I feel like he's around instead of just texting ... and you feel special he's calling you."

Danielle and Kevin are looking forward to extra time touring together this year, as opposed to the Jonas Brothers' last tour, when she stayed home "to keep the stress levels down" and reduce the effects of her moderate eczema. "It was a constant struggle," Kevin said of the "uncomfortable" condition, which caused redness, itchiness and pain on Danielle's scalp.

"Even just moving my hair was uncomfortable," she shared. "Putting it up [in a] ponytail was uncomfortable, but you couldn't really see it. So it was hard to know what it was. " The mother of two was also struggling with "a lot of hair loss" and "just didn't feel like [herself]," admitting, "I just kind wanted to stay home out of everybody's sight."

(Photo: Sanofi and Regeneron)

Danielle eventually was diagnosed with moderate eczema and began using the treatment option Dupixent, which made her feel like herself again. "I tried it and whether it was weeks or a month or whatever, I remember coming downstairs and just being like, 'Kevin, I took a shower and I don't have as much uncomfortableness and brushing my hair was okay,'" Danielle recalled. It's that experience that inspired her to partner with Sanofi and Regeneron to teach people more about Dupixent.

Dr. Annabelle Garcia, a board-certified dermatologist based in San Antonio, told PopCulture of eczema treatment options, "There are various treatment options for people living with eczema to help manage symptoms like intense, persistent itching and dry, irritating rashes. Options range from over-the-counter and prescription topical therapies to systemic therapies, including biologic medicines like Dupixent, which works by targeting an underlying source of inflammation that can be a root cause of eczema."