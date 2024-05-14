'Dancing With the Stars' Alum's Skin Cancer Diagnosis: Harry Jowsey Calls Health Scare a 'Rude Awakening'

Dancing With the Stars alum Harry Jowsey is ready to live life to the fullest, despite a recent skin cancer diagnosis. The 26-year-old revealed his cancer diagnosis in April but he refuses to let it get him down. "It's just a bit scary, bit of a rude awakening, but it humbled me," he told Us Weekly, adding, "The fact that I'm able to inspire people to get their skin checked is awesome."

In his reveal, the Too Hot to Handle alum noted that doctors "found some skin cancer" on his shoulder that had been present for about a year."I'm gonna be all good. Everything's going to be okay, but I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner," he said via TikTok on April 26, before imploring his followers to "please wear sunscreen. I had a lot of friends call me and [say], 'I actually haven't had my skin checked ever so the fact that you posted what was going on made me want to go and get myself checked out to make sure I was all in the clear,'" the told Us. "But the thing is, 1 in 5 people have skin cancer. It's just better to go get checked and just to be safe and wear your sunscreen."

He admits learning about his diagnosis was "the scariest moment" of his life. "I thought it was like a fungal thing on my shoulder," he explained. "I went to the dermatologist saying, 'I've been putting fungal cream on it for the last year.' When [the] doctor said it was skin cancer, it was the scariest moment of my life because you don't know how serious it is, but luckily I'm doing okay."

Now, he says he's also ready to settle down. "I love my friends, but I'm over them. I just want to have a girlfriend and grow old together and be us and have a little family and just have someone that I can build with and grow with," Jowsey shared with Us.

"There's nothing better than having your best friend, your lover with you," he continued. "Being in a relationship is so special and I really missed that feeling. Hopefully one day. The premise of the [podcast] is to grow together and to learn to become boyfriend material. I'm a work in progress."

He joked, "I can get advice, I can give advice and hopefully, I can get married and then it turns into daddy advice."