Kevin Jonas Reveals New Tattoo and Fans Have Questions

Kevin Jonas debuted some brand-new ink on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 10, showing off a new tattoo on his inner forearm. The design is a simple line drawing of a bunny and a teddy bear holding hands, with the musician sharing that the piece was inspired by his two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

“Newest piece to the collection thank you [Drag Ink] for making it come to life,” Jonas’ caption read. “Love bringing reminders of my girls with me everywhere I go!”

Fans loved the sweet reminder, sharing their thoughts in the comments.

“This is adorable,” one wrote. A second comment read, “Awww I love this.”

“HOW PRECIOUS,” effused a third fan, while a fourth wrote, “This is the best tattoo a dad could ever get!”

Other comments included, “Omg stop this is the cutest,” “The sweetest dad ever,” “SO sweet” and “This is too cuteeeee.”

Jonas is currently on tour with brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour, which means he’s away from wife Danielle and their daughters.

Last week, the proud dad gave fans a look at Alena’s first day of kindergarten, sharing a photo of Danielle giving the 5-year-old a kiss as she held a sign that read, “Alena Begins Kindergarten 2019.”

“My big girl on her first day of Kindergarten,” Kevin wrote. “I’m not prepared for this!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Sep 5, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Before starting school, Alena and her younger sister were able to watch their dad and uncles perform on the road, taking in the tour and sneaking in a few family moments.

“Oh my gosh, they’re so proud of them,” Danielle told E! News of her girls. “They’ll be by the stage and they’ll be waving to them and if they don’t get a wave, they’ll look at me and say, ‘Why are they not waving?’ I’ll say, they’re looking at a lot of people right now but they love you.”

The mom of two added that she’s happy to see her husband back with his brothers after the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion earlier this year.

“Seeing Kevin on stage again and seeing that smile he always had…he had this smile at home but there’s another smile and a like, attitude when he’s up there,” Danielle shared. “And he’s truly having the best time of his life. It feels very good to see that.”

