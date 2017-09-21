Kevin James Clears up a Weird Tabloid Rumor About Himself

Kevin James is shooting down a bizarre tabloid rumor about himself and has the perfect explanation for why it is completely inaccurate.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Kevin Can Wait star slammed the gossip magazines for spreading false information.

“I try to stay out of the tabloids,” he said. “They’re 100% wrong all the time. They’re horrible.”

The 52-year-old actor then addressed a specific accusation about his behavior in restaurants.

“One tabloid said, ‘I make my assistant go into a restaurant before me to make sure that the wait staff doesn’t make eye contact with me when I go in,’” he continued. “Can we check the facts on this one?”

“If there was ever a situation where I needed someone’s undivided attention; it’s going to be when I’m ordering food at a restaurant,” James said. “If I could, I would hand out horse blinders to the waiters.”

The hilarity didn’t end there. Later in the show, James and Fallon faced off in a pratfall contest in which they competed to see who could pull off a better wipeout. They took turns tripping up and down a flight of stairs. Other challenges included seeing who could struggle harder to refill a water cooler and spill red wine and meatballs over diners dressed in white attire.

When James isn’t making talk show appearances, he is busy working on the upcoming season of Kevin Can Wait. The CBS comedy is set to premiere next week with his King of Queens former co-star Leah Remini taking on a full role.

While James and Remini played an onscreen couple on King of Queens, the two have a different relationship on Kevin Can Wait. Learn what the showrunners are saying about a possible romance between James and Remini’s characters on Kevin Can Wait here.

Kevin Can Wait premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on CBS.

