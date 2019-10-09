Kevin Hart Officially Returns to Work After Car Crash

Kevin Hart is back at work following a September car crash that sent him to the hospital with spinal fractures, with a source telling E! News that Hart is working on a marketing campaign for the upcoming Jumanji film.

The insider said that Hart’s doctor approved the return and that the comedian was in “good spirits” and was “mobile” and “getting around on his own.” Hart worked on the campaign with co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, who were all reportedly “happy to see him.” The actors worked reduced schedules in order to accommodate Hart.

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and will be released on Dec. 13. The movie also stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The comedian was in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu in early September when the car veered off Mulholland Highway and crashed into a wooden fence before rolling and landing in a ditch. The car was being driven by Jared S. Black, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat. Both Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car and had to be removed by responders. Black, who was not under the influence, was also taken to the hospital.

Hart reportedly underwent surgery to fuse two fractures in his spine and is expected to make a full recovery. After the accident, a source told Us Weekly that the Jumanji star wants those close to him to “downplay the seriousness of his injuries because he has so many project commitments.”

“It’s going to take him many months to recover,” the source said, adding that “it’s going to be extremely long and grueling.”

Another insider said, “Everyone is focused on his recovery.”

According to recent court documents filed requesting a postponement of Hart’s upcoming trial in his court battle with former business partners Stand Up Digital, Hart claimed that he is still having trouble walking as a result of the accident.

“Defendant Kevin Hart just started physical rehabilitation and will not be ambulatory for at least another two months,” the documents read, according to The Blast. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Sept. 9 but was postponed after the crash and a conference was scheduled for Oct. 1 to discuss updates.

Photo Credit: Getty / Don Arnold