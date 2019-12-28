Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Reveals How She Discovered ‘Jumanji’ Star Cheating on Her While Pregnant

When Kevin Hart cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, it was a difficult period for the model who was expecting their first child together. Now in the comedian’s new Netflix documentary series, Don’t F**k This Up, Parrish is recalling the moment of discovery in the streaming platform’s newest episode, “What Happened in Vegas,” admitting his being unfaithful was all very hard to fathom.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was,” Parrish said in the docu-series. “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She goes on to share that Hart had “publicly humiliated” her. “Everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media,” she said. “It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

Speculation over Hart cheating first made headlines in July 2017, when the Jumanji star was spotted out with a mystery woman, as Parrish sat at home eight months pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Kenzo. About two months later, Hart found himself at the center of an extortion scandal where a man alleged to have a sexually incriminating video of the star. Hart immediately made a publicly apology to Parrish, as well as his other two children — son, Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife, Torrei.

The 40-year-old opened up about “the toughest thing” over the entire infidelity was just “telling” his wife about the details in an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Show per Entertainment Tonight.

“That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation,” he admitted. “The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had, it was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.”

Hart went on to add that was the “lowest moment” of his life because he knows he was responsible for it.

“When it happened, it came at such a f—ed up time because we were in the middle of the tour, we were starting Night School and home wasn’t home,” he said. “Home was cold and in that moment, you gotta have something to lean on, something to help you stand up straight and that something for me was my guys.”

Parrish and Hart have since stayed together and seemingly worked things out. The two welcomed their son, Kenzo shortly after the cheating scandal in November 2017.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images