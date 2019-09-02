Kevin Hart: Why Did He Leave Scene After Car Accident?

The official police report from the police who responded to Kevin Hart‘s shocking car accident on Saturday night gives plenty of official details concerning the seriousness of the crash and the others who were in the car.

Apart from the names of the passengers, driver Jared S. Black and passenger Rebecca Broxterman, we also found where Hart and Black sought treatment and the general details of how the accident allegedly happened.

One interesting aspect that had been noted by previous reports and confirmed by the police description is how Hart left the scene.

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

“Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention,” the report stated.

While the wording might make you think that Hart fled from the scene, the actual details seem to indicate that Hart went to his nearby home in order to call an ambulance. Despite prior details that said Hart’s security loaded him in an SUV to take him to his home and then to the hospital, the facts read otherwise.

From what it seems, Hart managed to get out of the vehicle and go for help with his security. Police were made aware of the hospital he was going to, with the report indicating that he and Black sustained serious injuries.

Hart had only recently bought himself the Plymouth Barracuda back in July as a 40th birthday present. He was also shown behind the wheel earlier on Saturday in a video shared to his Instagram Story. One of Hart’s friends was holding the phone to capture the video.

As the official report indicates, Hart was taken to the Northridge Hospital and Black was taken to UCLA Westwood, the state-of-the-art Ronald Reagan medical complex. The latest details hint that Hart may need to undergo surgery due to his injuries sustained from the car accident. Sources told Us Weekly that the comedian is currently “he is undergoing tests to determine if he will need to go under the knife to repair his back.”

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.