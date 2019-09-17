Kevin Hart Being Sued by Sex Tape Accuser for $60 Million Amid Car Accident Recovery

Kevin Hart only recently left the hospital following his horrifying car accident on Labor Day weekend, but he’s now facing more trouble unrelated to his injuries. The comedian is being sued by the woman who appeared in a 2017 sex tape with him, bringing it back to the headlines while he still in rehab.

Montia Sabagg, 28, says she was secretly recorded when she had a consensual encounter with Hart in Las Vegas back in 2017 and alleges that the comedian and his friends we involved in setting up cameras. The video was released online in September 2017, showing Sabagg “naked from the waste down and engaged in private, consensual sexual relations” with the comedian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 28-year-old filed a 38-page complaint accusing Hart, Jonathan “JT” Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and many other related companies for “intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence” according to E! News.

Kevin Hart Sued for $60 Million By Sex Tape Partner Claiming Was in On Recording Liaison https://t.co/HDha1fS3Xq — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2019

When the news initially broke back in 2017, Hart addressed the incident as an extortion plot. This led to a high-profile press conference with Sabagg alongside controversial lawyer Lisa Bloom denying that allegation.

The lawsuit alleges that Hart and Jackson “set up a hidden video recording device” in their hotel room to record the encounter. Hart is accused of having “conspired” with the recording to obtain “tremendous financial benefit for himself” with publicity for his Irresponsible comedy tour.

The filing also makes the allegation that Hart’s goal was to use the incident and tape to “increase his overall pop culture status” and create publicity.

Hart famously apologized to his wife, Eniko Hart, and his kids for the incident.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t,” Hart said in his apology. “You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Jackson was charged with attempted extortion in 2018, with prosecutors claiming Jackson attempted to sell the sex tape to “various celebrity news websites” according to E! News when Hart refused payment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

That case is ongoing while the lawsuit seems to be picking up steam. Meanwhile, Hart is currently in rehab for recovery following his car accident and surgery on his back.