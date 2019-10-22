Kevin Hart Spotted for First Time Since Car Accident

Actor Kevin Hart has been spotted out for the first time since being involved in a terrible car accident that required him to have back surgery. In video shared by TMZ, Hart is spotted hanging out with rapper Jay-Z, head of Murder Inc. Irv Gotti, and Maverick Carter, NBA star LeBron James’ business partner. According to the outlet, the crew hung out together for around three hours at Beverly Hills spot, Avra.

Hart’s accident at the beginning of September landed the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star in the hospital for nearly two weeks, and then in a rehabilitation center after that, to help him get back on his feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after the accident, Hart was scheduled to appear in the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but he was forced to cancel due to his injuries. In his place, Hart’s friend and Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in for him.

While he was sitting down with Clarkson, Johnson gave an update on Hart’s condition at the time, revealing, “Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

“Listen, I’m only kidding,” Johnson added, the joking that Hart has been in the care of a great “pediatrician.”

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know,” Johnson continued. “But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse. So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Hart has since officially returned to work again, doing marketing and promotion for the new Jumanji sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Sources close to the star recently told E! News that Johnson and his other co-stars are “working reduced schedules in order to accommodate” Hart while he also undergoes near-daily physical therapy to help with his recovery. The actor is said to be “mobile and getting around on his own,” however, some other reports have indicted that Hart is still have a little trouble getting around on his own.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens only in theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.

Photo Credit: Getty Images