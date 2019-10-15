Kevin Hart Speaks out Revealing When He’s Officially Returning to Work

Kevin Hart may be back to work in a limited capacity, but he doesn’t plan to fully return to work for a few more months. After suffering serious back injuries in a September car crash, the actor’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, revealed that the 40-year-old will not return to work until sometime in 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler told Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, that does not mean that Hart is entirely stepping out of the game. Last week, sources confirmed that Hart began work on a marketing campaign for the upcoming Jumanji film, Jumanji: The Next Level. Hart reportedly worked on the campaign, filming promotional material, alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, who were all reportedly “happy to see him.”

Additionally, Hart’s injuries have resulted in the delay of his legal troubles, as his court battle with former business partners Stand Up Digital was also postponed.

The actor’s delay in returning to work largely comes in part to his ongoing recovery. Although released from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, Hart is reportedly sitting throughout most of the day and spends most days doing physical therapy with a therapist in his home their sessions together consisting of stretches and other exercises with therapy bands. Hart also continues the work even after his physical therapist leaves, reportedly doing “physical therapist-approved exercises.”

Hart suffered three fractures to his spine — two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar — when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and crashed into a wooden fence before rolling and landing in a ditch on Sept. 1. The car was being driven by Jared S. Black, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat. Both Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car and had to be removed by responders. Both Hart and Black were transported to local hospitals for back injuries.

Shortly after the accident, Hart underwent a successful surgery to fuse the fractures in his back, though it was reported at the time that it would “take him many months to recover.”

According to the California Highway Patrol report, the accident was the result of the vehicle being operated in a “reckless fashion,” though no charges have been filed and Hart seems to hold no hard feelings towards Black.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said when breaking his silence on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Jumanji: The Next Level is set to hit theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.