Kevin Hart Involved in Serious Car Crash, Reportedly Suffers ‘Major Back Injury’

Kevin Hart is reportedly injured following a serious car accident. The comedian and two other people veered into a ditch in the Malibu Hills, according to a report by TMZ, and two are dealing with “serious injuries.” So far, there is no word on their condition.

Local police confirmed that a car belonging to Hart went off the road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. They were driving on the infamous Mulholland Highway, but Hart was not behind the wheel. Two of the people in the car — Hart and the driver — suffered “major back injuries,” while a third person did not require hospitalization.



Police added that the driver had not been drinking prior to the crash. Neither they nor the third passenger — a woman — have been identified.

The outlet published a photo of Hart’s car after the crash. The Plymouth Barracuda was about 10 feet away from the road, down in a ditch that would have been hard to climb out of. The car appeared to be stuck at an angle, jutting up from the brush. Between the wooden fence it broke through and the impact at the bottom, the car was badly dented and the roof was completely crushed.

Law enforcement sources said that Hart was able to climb out of the car himself, and in fact was the first one out. He was picked up by his personal security team, who brought him home in an SUV “to get medical attention.” Eventually, Hart went to the hospital.

Hart purchased the vintage muscle car just last month as a 40th birthday present to himself. At the time, he posed with the vehicle for an Instagram picture, flexing as he leaned against the door.

On Saturday, he posted a short clip of himself driving the car on his Instagram Story. In it, someone held Hart’s phone and called out, asking him to “cool out!” Hart did not appear to listen, hitting the gas to burn rubber.

Authorities did retrieve Hart’s car from the ditch, judging by photos published by TMZ. The foor was completely gone down to the doors, had the hood and grill were missing as well. The car was a tangled mess of metal, glass and underbrush, with the engine and radiator exposed. The tires were smashed up and at least one was partially torn off as well.

Hart has been on a triumphant streak recently, both personally and professionally, that makes this accident that much more tragic. The actor has seen massive success in movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and he has more big projects on the way.

Meanwhile, the comedian got remarried in 2016, and he and Eniko Parrish have become one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples. The two have a child together, joining Hart’s two from a previous relationship.

Check back for updates on Hart’s condition.