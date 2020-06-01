Kevin Hart Says 'Police Need to Be Policed' Amid George Floyd Protests

Kevin Hart has spoken out about the the protests over the death of George Floyd, saying that he believes the "police need to be policed." In a series of tweets, Hart made his opinion clear, saying that he things "the system is flawed and needs to be corrected." he added that "we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve."

Hart also commented on the fact that only one officer has been charged in Floyd's death so far, writing, "Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action....Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see.....JUSTICE. He then added, "You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE....people want JUSTICE. It’s that simple." Hart also pleaded with his followers to "be apart of the conversation of change" if they "want and need change." He also urged them to "stop ignoring the PROBLEM."

This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING....do not let that become the narrative.....This is about social injustice....THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT... — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

The comedian also warned that he sees "this narrative being changed" and added that he wants "to make sure that we are all aware" of why this is happening. Hart then said that this social unrest is "because of Hatred in our country" and racism. "People are sick & tired of being treated this way. We are tired of watching our own die this way."

Hart went on to clarify that he is worried about media coverage of the protests not properly addressing "the WHY." He added, "This stops when the world takes the proper steps in fixing the matter at hand," and "when the media pushes the correct narrative." Finally, Hart wrote that "Enough is Enough," and added, "This has to stop....these senseless deaths HAVE TO STOP!!!!"

In a previous post on Instagram, shared his feelings on raising a black son in the current social and cultural climate, writing, "As a father I’m worried about the future of our next generation of black men & the generations after that & the ones after that." Hart went on to say that it is important for the current generation to do everything they can to ensure a better future for the children. "I don’t know how to go about this but I promise you that I will try my best to figure it out."