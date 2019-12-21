Kevin Hart Reveals Festive Christmas Snap With Wife Eniko Parrish Just Before Netflix Series About His Scandals Drops

Based on one of his latest Instagram posts, Kevin Hart is simply focused on spending Christmas with his family. Interestingly enough, his festive post comes as a Netflix series about his cheating scandal is set to drop.

Late Friday night, Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, showed off their Christmas-themed get-ups. The pair, wearing matching Christmas tree sweaters, can be seen posing together with literal bells on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hart captioned the post with a series of hashtags that effectively explained that the husband and wife pair recently attended a company Christmas party, as he wrote, “#Harts #CompanyHolidayParty #HartBeatProductions #LaughOutLoud #StraightFromTheHart #PlasticCupBoyz @Onnigroup

@StayingLevel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:17pm PST

While Hart’s focusing on the Christmas joy, Netflix is set to release a series that doesn’t necessarily depict very joyful scenarios. That’s because Hart will discuss some of his most recent issues, such as the Oscars controversy and his cheating scandal, on the upcoming Kevin Hart: Don’t F— This Up for Netflix.

“I have lived my life as an open book,” he captioned the NSFW preview of the documentary series on Instagram. “I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible…I honestly believe in transparency…I believe in being OK with the ups & downs that come with life. The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible.”

He ended his caption by writing, “This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before. This is my story….the good the bad and the ugly!!!!”

The six-part documentary series will give viewers a look inside Hart’s Oscars scandal. Originally, he was tapped to host the 91st Academy Awards, but he soon stepped down after his past homophobic remarks resurfaced, remarks he felt that he had already apologized for.

It will also give viewers an inside look into his cheating scandal. He reportedly cheated on his wife in Las Vegas in 2017 (Parrish later forgave him and they are still together today).

Hart also went through a difficult time recently as he was involved in a car crash in September that left him with a major back injury.

“Life is funny, because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most,” he explained in a video posted on Instagram in October. “I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

You’ll be able to catch up with all of these real moments when Kevin Hart: Don’t F— This Up premieres Dec. 27 on Netflix.