Exclusive: Lisa Bloom, Lawyer for Woman in Kevin Hart Sex Tape Scandal, Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Montia Sabbag, the woman victimized alongside Kevin Hart in an explicit video that has become the focal point of a sex tape scandal, is slamming tabloid reports that allege she is afraid she is carrying the actor’s child.

PopCulture.com has learned that those rumors — as well as the perception some have of this case — are falsehoods.

“I can tell you that the fears she is pregnant are ridiculous and false,” said Lisa Bloom, Sabbag’s high-powered Hollywood attorney. “One month has passed. She is certain she is not pregnant.”

Additionally, Sabbag continues to be more than cooperative through the process, as she and Bloom met with investigators to continue to help clear her name following the media circus that erupted.

Bloom is now revealing new details about the three-hour meeting that Sabbag had with investigators.

“Montia answered every question,” Bloom said. “She searched her brain for every possible fact. She even let them look through her phone.”

Sabbag has maintained that both she and Hart are victims in the case and that, like Hart, she just wants justice after an extortionist threatened to leak footage of the two.

“Montia and I are committed to seeing this through and getting justice,” Bloom added.

The attorney certainly has vast experience seeking the truth for her clients.

She runs a high-profile law firm, The Bloom Firm in Los Angeles and has represented Blac Chyna, the plaintiffs in the Usher case and other celebrities. She’s been interviewed by A-list journalists like Anderson Cooper, Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters.

Judging from Bloom’s account of the meeting, it seems that the authorities have the same goal in mind.

“They treated her like the crime victims she is — not like a suspect,” Bloom said. “When it was all over, she was tired but glad she had done the right thing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris