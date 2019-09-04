Kevin Hart Posted Photo at Hollywood Hills Home Just Hours Before Nearby Rollover Crash

Kevin Hart’s last Instagram post before his car accident showed him leaping into the pool at his Hollywood home. The comedian was in a devastating crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, and now he is suffering from a “serious back injury.” To some fans, his giddy leap in his last post is a haunting sight.

Hart is still in the hospital, according to the latest report from The Blast, where doctors are trying to decide whether he needs surgery. His future is uncertain, and fans are still reeling, especially when looking at this last Instagram post. On Saturday, he uploaded a photo of himself in mid-air, leaping into the pool at his house in the Hollywood Hills.

“Being home makes me happy,” Hart wrote in the caption. “Enjoy your weekend people!!!!!”

Hours later, Hart was in his Plymouth Barracuda when it went off the road just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. The comedian was a passenger, with his friend Jared Black driving. Black’s fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the car as well. Broxterman is a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Hart’s wife in the past.

Hart’s post garnered new comments after the crash, as friends and fans poured in to leave their well-wishes where they hoped Hart would see them. These included many prayer hand emojis and heartfelt messages.

“Praying for you Kev! I hope you come back stronger than ever Brotha,” one person wrote.

“Wishing you a safe and speedy recovery Kevin!” added another.

Hart is currently undergoing tests to determine whether he needs surgery, according to sources who spoke to The Blast. His representatives have specified that his injuries are not spinal cord problems, and that Hart is already “able to walk and move his extremities.”

Doctors are reportedly “optimistic he will make a full recovery,” sources said. As for the cause of the crash, there is no clear word yet, but authorities say that Black was not under the influence while driving.

Black was pinned to the steering wheel in the crash, and emergency responders needed to cut the roof off of the car to get him out. Meanwhile, Hart was able to pull himself out, and his security team took him home before ultimately taking him to the hospital. Both he and Black got medical attention, while Broxterman’s injuries were not as severe.

Check back for updates on Hart’s condition in the coming days.