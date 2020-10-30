Kevin Hart Mocks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Bloody Workout Injury Video

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson suffered an injury during a recent workout, which led to him getting blood on the side of his face. Kevin Hart saw this and decided to have a little fun with the WWE legend and Jumanji star. On Instagram, Hart posted a video of him with some fake blood on the side of his face as he was mocking Johnson's injury.

"What up, world? I just got done doing session number two in the gym. Sometimes when you clanging and banging, s— happens," Hart said in the video. "Weights get to getting thrown and sometimes you wake up with a little knot. Aye, Dwayne, you ain't the only one getting hit in the head with 45 pound dumbbells and 45 pound plates cause I am too. Hard work—granted, I'm a little dizzy, might have a concussion, but that ain't got a motherf—' thing to do with my motive..." Hart then began to doze off as he was pretending to have a concussion. He then woke up, started laughing and said "I'll be honest I'm not feeling too good."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

Johnson posted his video while at the gym earlier this week and said: "We ain’t playing tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes, it’s called the [Iron Paradise] for a reason and things get extremely intense." Johnson then revealed he was throwing around 50-pound chains when a chain hit above his eye. He then said the gash was series enough to where he had to get stitches. In the post Johnson told his followers to "Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 26, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

Hart and Johnson tend to rib each other as they become good friends over the years. The duo has starred in the films Jumanji: The Next Level, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Central Intelligence and Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. Back in December, Johnson and Hart appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed their friendship.

"It’s a real friendship, it was one that I didn't anticipate," Johnson said via Entertainment Tonight Canada. "Especially as you kind of get older in life, it’s not like in high school or college where you just have like a lot of best friends. No, he has become truly a great, great friend.”