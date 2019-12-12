Kevin Hart Jokingly Perplexed Over Not Being Chosen as People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Kevin Hart is a little lost as to why he hasn’t been chosen for PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” yet. According to PageSix, the comedian hilariously points out several aspects about him that he finds sexy, including wearing no socks, to silk shirts, even pointing out the aesthetics of his back. The Jumanji actor refers to his best pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former title holder of the famous honor given by the outlet, when hilariously explains his reasoning as to why he should be chosen.

“Why have I not heard that Kevin Hart is in the running?” he said. “I have been wearing silk shirts and no socks for two years. I don’t know if people realize this, but I have a nice back and nice legs. Did you see me last summer?”

The current title holder is The Voice judge John Legend. He was nervous to hold such an honor, but is also excited to have been recognized as one of the sexiest men alive.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he confessed. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Inside the publication, he gave it’s readers a few pieces of his childhood upbringing with his parents, saying his parents were some of his biggest supporters.

“Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it. She always encouraged me,” he said.

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example,” he continued. “He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity. My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

Fellow judge, Blake Shelton, who also held the title in 2017, was the one who officially made the announcement on an episode of The Voice.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive,” Shelton told the audience. “Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!”

Shelton also gave the singer a little bit of advice, saying that he should wait about two weeks before looking at social media because all the haters who ever had an issue with Legend, will come out of the woodwork to point it out after the honor.

Will Hart be next? Only time will tell!