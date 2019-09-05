Kevin Hart Reportedly ‘Going Through Hell’ Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is “going through hell” after he fractured his spine in three places during a car crash over Labor Day weekend. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the 40-year-old comedian and actor’s road to recovery is not an easy feat, and he is in “intense pain” and “heavily medicated” after undergoing surgery earlier this week to fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar.

Lumbar fractures, according to the outlet, can make walking difficult and even lead to partial paralysis, and it is expected that Hart will have to undergo months of physical therapy in order to make a full recovery. He is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.

According to his friend, Terry Crews, the injuries he sustained are potentially life-altering, and Hart will “have to rebuild his life.” Crews, who spoke to Us Weekly just days after the accident, added that “it may be a little different for Kevin from here on out” and that “very few people would survive an accident that horrific.”

As has been widely reported, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, driven by close friend Jared Black, when it “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment, according to the official police report.

While the official report notes that both Hart and Black, who “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” suffered “major back injuries” and the third passenger, Rebbeca Broxterman, “suffered only complaint of pain,” the seriousness of the crash became clearer after 911 calls were released earlier this week.

“I don’t know what happened … He’s not coherent at all,” an unidentified woman calling from Hart’s home tells the 911 dispatcher in the call after Hart had left the scene and went to his home.

“He can’t move,” the caller said, adding that the 40-year-old was “breathing” and had suffered injuries to his back, stating that “something on his back is pointing out on his spine” but that there was no blood or bone showing.

Hart was eventually reportedly taken to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center for treatment. Black was transported to UCLA Westwood with a “major back injury.” His condition is unknown.

While alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the crash, California police are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause.