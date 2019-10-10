Tracy Morgan Has 2 Simple Words for Kevin Hart in Wake of Car Crash

There’s been an outpouring of support for Kevin Hart since his serious car accident on September 1. The latest celebrity joining in on that is actor and comedian Tracy Morgan. He was spotted outside a grocery store in in New Jersey and had a simple message for Hart: “Stay strong.”

Morgan knows the challenges of going through a major incident like Hart’s. The former SNL cast member nearly died in 2014 when he was struck by a Walmart truck driver who hadn’t slept in over 24 hours. Morgan suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for two weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hart’s accident happened when he was driving his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu, California when the car veered off Mulholland Highway and crashed into a wooden fence before rolling over and landing in a ditch. Hart was in the passenger seat when the accident happened; the car was being driven by Jared S. Black, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the backseat.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident read. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

The 40-year-old had to undergo surgery to fuse two fractures in his spine following the accident. But there was good news for fans today: Hart is reportedly back to work and helping with the marketing campaign for the upcoming Jumanji film.

He is working with co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover on the campaign. A source told E! News that Hart’s doctor is approving of him going back to work, and that he was in “good spirits” and was “mobile” and “getting around on his own.”