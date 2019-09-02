Kevin Hart Car Accident: Latest Photos From Crash Site Show Clearer Look at Damage

While details continue to pour out in the aftermath of a devastating car accident that involved Kevin Hart and two others on Sunday, the latest news to emerge from the scene are photos acquired by The Blast (Via Yahoo) that paint a clearer picture as to what went down. The images show the tire marks as the car swerved off the road and down the side into the ditch. The car went through a wooden fence before sliding down.

California Highway Patrol received a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday about the crash. The crew found the driver, Jared Black, pinned against the steering wheel and in need of an exit. He was only removed later by having the roof sawed off before being pried out. Hart was reportedly the first one to escape as he wound up leaving the scene when his security team arrived and took him to his nearby house. Hart suffered a severe back injury that will likely require major surgery at the hospital. The Jumanji star is reportedly going to make a full recovery.

This is where @KevinHart4real’s car went off the road into a ditch in Calabasas. The comedian turned actor was not driving his car. Authorities say he and the driver sustained serious injuries. Latest details on @KTLA at 10 & 11pm. pic.twitter.com/4WmVYK8yNp — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) September 2, 2019

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, commented on her husband’s situation to US Weekly, “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

The third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, did not suffer major injuries like the others.

The car involved in the accident was a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Many of Hart’s friends have reached out to him on social media. Terry Crews shared words of encouragement to his former Soul Plane castmate, “Get well soon, brother.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also posted a photo on Instagram of the two on set for their upcoming movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, “Stop messing with my emotions brother [Kevin Hart]. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”