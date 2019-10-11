Kevin Hart Car Accident: Driver Reportedly Using ‘Handsfree Device’ for Phone, Suddenly Accelerated and ‘Lost Control’

In early September, Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash that sent him to the hospital with spinal fractures, and more details are now coming out about the accident. TMZ reports that the California Highway Patrol has completed its crash report and determined that the accident was caused by the driver operating the vehicle in a reckless fashion.

Hart’s friend Jared Black was driving the comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and reportedly “gunned the engine and lost control,” which caused the car to spin and crash through an embankment. The Daily Mail also claims that Black was using a handsfree device for his phone.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Hart gave a statement addressing the crash, sharing the message with E! News via his attorney: “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he said.

Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat of the car, which was reportedly “not outfitted to carry rear seat passengers” as Hart had replaced the backseats with plastic storage boxes. Both Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car after the accident and had to be removed by responders. Black, who was not under the influence, was also taken to the hospital.

The report also states that none of the three passengers were wearing seat belts, and police say that even if the belts were being worn, it was in an improper fashion.

“There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present,” the report states.”

Hart reportedly underwent surgery to fuse two fractures in his spine and was hospitalized for 10 days before being released to undergo physical therapy. He is expected to make a full recovery.

After the accident, a source told Us Weekly that the Jumanji star wants those close to him to “downplay the seriousness of his injuries because he has so many project commitments.”

“It’s going to take him many months to recover,” the source said, adding that “it’s going to be extremely long and grueling.”

Another insider said, “Everyone is focused on his recovery.”

Earlier this week, Hart reunited with his Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars to shoot promo material for the upcoming film, with his attorney Andrew Brettler clarifying that the comedian is not officially “back to work.”

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he’s not walking much for them either — sitting through most of the day — even though he can walk on his own,” Brettler said. “Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik