Kevin Costner Not Happy About Hoda Kotb Relationship Speculation, Report Says

Following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Cosner has been rumored to be romantically linked to Jewel, and now Hoda Kotb.

There have been rumors that Kevin Costner and Today show host Hoda Kotb could be pursuing a relationship, and the Yellowstone actor is reportedly not happy about it. Recently, speculation emerged about the two after Kotb — who is single — stated that she would be open to dating the recently divorced Costner, per NBC.

"Have you seen the type of women Kevin dates?" said a source, as quoted in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of the National Enquirer. "He has a type – and as great as Hoda is, she isn't what he's looking for. Plus, anyone who knows Kevin knows how embarrassed this whole situation makes him." The source added, "All this attention on his love life is the last thing he wants!"

Costner was married to Christine Baumgartner for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids.

It was previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which TMZ reported a judge ordered Baumgartner not to contest, otherwise, she would have to pay her ex $1 million for violating the terms. Baumgartner has since moved on to dating financier Josh Connor, and Costner was romantically linked to singer Jewel Kilcher.