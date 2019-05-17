Kesha Rocks Hannibal Lecter-Style Mask and Fans Don’t Know What to Think

Kesha surprised just about everyone with her Hannibal Lecter-inspired look at the MusiCares event at The Novo in Los Angeles Thursday night, wearing an embellished restraint mask on the red carpet.

The accessory was just a tad more glam than that of the 1991 character created by Anthony Hopkins, and she paired it with a sequin-covered, powder blue dress complete with exaggerated feathered shoulders. The dress’ thigh-high slit allowed her to show off her toned legs, and she posed with a glove-covered hand resting on her hip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kesha’s loyal fans took to social media to react to the over-the-top ensemble.

“She’s never done a mask like that omg why is she playing games,” one fan wrote.

“KESHA HAS A WHOLE ASS TRAIN ON HER DRESS AND HER FACE MASK… BAD BITCH IS BACK,” another said.

Later on, Kesha took the stage at the MusiCares Concert for Recovery, which was presented by Amazon Music and honored Macklemore, who performed and was also presented with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his ongoing commitment to helping those in the process of addiction recovery.

“Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, and it takes resources and support to heal,” Macklemore said in a statement. “For me, recovery is a daily priority; without my sobriety everything I care about is at risk.”

He continued, “I’m honored to support MusiCares in providing members of the music community who are suffering from addiction with the crucial services and resources they need.”

Hosted by Joel McHale, the show also featured performances from Kesha, Fitz and The Tantrums, Royce da 5’9″ and Mary Lambert, as well as a tribute to Mac Miller, who died after an accidental drug overdose last summer.

In a press release from the Recording Academy, the organization said that MusiCares provided more than $6.5 million to over 8,500 members of the music industry, which is the “largest number of dollars distributed and clients served in a single year in the charity’s history.”

“Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCares offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community, including emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, hepatitis C, and other critical illnesses,” the statement reads.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / Stringer / Getty Images