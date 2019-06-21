Kensington Palace Shares Throwback Photo of Prince William on His 37th Birthday

Prince William turned 37 on June 21, and as has become royal tradition, the family’s social media accounts celebrated with a photo of the royal, although this time, it was a throwback one.

Kensington Palace’s social media accounts used the day to share a photo of William smiling while standing outside a car during a visit to Kenya.

“Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday!” the account’s message read.

[Sussex Royal], the account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, commented, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!”

The royal family’s account posted a slideshow of photos of the Duke of Cambridge, including a photo of William as a baby, a snap of the royal as a young man and a photo of the Duke walking next to his grandmother during his time with the Royal Air Force.

“The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne,” the caption read. “His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects, and carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge.”

The Clarence House account, which documents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s royal outings, posted a black-and-white photo of Charles pushing a young William on a swing set.

“The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984,” the account wrote.

The Duke of York also posted a photo of William as a toddler, with this image showing the young royal exploring an airplane as Prince Andrew looked on.

“In 1986 Prince Andrew and Prince William explore the helicopter on board HMS Brazen,” the caption read. “At the time, Prince Andrew was serving as a Flight Pilot on the ship. Prince William also trained a helicopter pilot and served as a Search and Rescue Pilot in the RAF and later as an Air Ambulance Pilot.⁣”

