Kenneth Cole Backlash Over Kate Spade Ignites Again After New ‘Backpedaling’ Tweet

Designer Kenneth Cole has been met with another wave of backlash after sending out a second tweet referencing the death of fellow designer Kate Spade. Spade passed away on Tuesday of an apparent suicide.

Cole’s first tweet referencing Spade referred to the 55-year-old as an “inspiring accessory,” something that did not sit well with fans.

“I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole wrote on Tuesday.

He soon deleted that message, following it with a tweet reading, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.”

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

Cole’s second message had many Twitter users accusing him of “backpedaling” after his first tweet was met with Internet anger.

“Nice backpedaling,” one comment read. “Your original tweet sounded like jealousy to me. You haven’t been relevant since the 90s.”

Other users compared Cole’s brand to Spade’s.

@mr_kennethcole “you certainly didn’t change the shoe world” my Kate Spade looks better with my Manolos anyway. — We Were Young (@wewereyoungca) June 5, 2018

Several people said they would no longer purchase Cole’s products.

Better than your first tweet but you’ve already cast a dispersion on your own character with the original. Not sure I’d ever want to purchase another of your designs. Would never have, if I’d have known you could mock someone who just passed, calling her “an accessory.” Shameful. — OriginalQVCQueen (@QueenQvc) June 6, 2018

Others defended Cole, arguing that the designer likely didn’t tweet out of disrespect.

“Most of you have no idea who this man is or who she probably was in reality,” one user wrote. “While no one’s tweet can please everyone I doubt it was out of disrespect she was known for accessories and he is in the same field. People need to get a grip. Show respect FOR ALL.”

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Cole explained the reasoning behind his tweet-switch, blaming the backlash on “misinterpretation.”

“I often say ‘we may not heal the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’” he said. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation.”

Spade was found dead on Tuesday in her New York apartment.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).