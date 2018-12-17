Kendra Wilkinson Playfully Teases About New Year’s Kiss After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson may not be kissing anyone under the mistletoe this holiday season, but she is hoping for a kiss at midnight to ring in the new year.

Following her April divorce from NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett due to irreconcilable differences, the Kendra On Top star isn’t losing hope in love, revealing her New Year’s resolution in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“[A kiss under the mistletoe] is the last thing on my mind. All this is just my joy right now, for myself and kids. Hopefully by New Years I have someone. But look, if not, I won’t be crying about it.” she told the outlet. “My New Year’s resolution: To have a New Year’s kiss.”

Just last month, Wilkinson reflected on her dating life, telling her fans that she’s “been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love.” More recently, she jokingly stated that her dating days “r over” and that she is instead choosing to put her time, energy, and focus into her family.

After kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving feast last month, Wilkinson said that she is making her children her focal point during her first Christmas separated from Baskett.

“There are a lot of holiday plans coming up. Kicking it off at Disney on Ice is definitely a good start. We got a tree the other day. Being a newly-single mom now is a big deal and I’m still trying to figure it all out,” Wilkinson said. “Right now, it’s all about the kids. Nothing beyond that point. I just want to survive the holidays, make sure the kids get everything they want and more. They deserve it.”

Wilkinson, who shares Hank Baskett IV, 9 and Alijah, 4, with Baskett, announced her split from Baskett in a lengthy social media post in the spring just hours before she filed divorce documents.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways.”

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she added. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Although the former couple announced that they had signed their last divorce papers in October, the process was temporarily stalled in November due to a paperwork error.