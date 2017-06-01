Watch: Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Living Her ‘Nightmare’ When She Learns Mom Is Planning a Tell-All Book

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett faced a harrowing moment in Friday’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition in which she finds out one of her worst fears is coming true.

In a sneak peek of the episode, shared by PEOPLE, Wilkinson Baskett and her mom, Patti Wilkinson, can be seen playing a game in which players read a page with statements they must deem true or false. Patti was asked by her daughter, “Patti is considering writing her own book. So just put. Is it true or false?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patti responds, “Okay, so it’s true.”

In a confession to the camera, Wilkinson Baskett is clearly upset by the news, saying, “I don’t even want to be in the same room, I don’t want to look at her. I’m living my nightmare right now.”

In a previous moment from the show, the former Girls Next Door star can be seen admitting that the worst thing her mom could to would be to write a tell-all book.

Wilkinson Baskett also said earlier in the season that she feels her mother is constantly detrimental to her happiness.

“Every time I have happiness, she’s there to kill me,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kendra_wilkinson_bask