Kendra Wilkinson Teases New Show With Skimpy Photo

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, who just dished on her decision to not have anymore kids, posted a new photo to promote the upcoming season of her reality show, Kendra On Top.

10 more days til the new season of #KendraOnTop season 6 premiers. @wetv If you’ve been following my journey or not you really don’t wanna miss this one. This is the season of TRUTH and ultimatums. Friday June 23 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The photo, which has received 38,000 likes, shows the former Girls Next Door star standing next to pond wearing shredded jeans and a low-cut tank top. She completes the look with black sneakers and an orange jacket.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Kendra’s style is one thing, the caption is main draw here. She gives fans the release date for the sixth season of her WE tv reality show, and teases some explosive confrontations.

“10 more days til the new season of #KendraOnTop season 6 premiers,” she wrote. “If you’ve been following my journey or not you really don’t wanna miss this one. This is the season of TRUTH and ultimatums”

The emphasis on truth and ultimatums looks to be centering around Kendra’s relationship with her mother, Patti Wilkinson. Based on footage from the upcoming season, Patti is looking to write a tell-all book about Kendra. It would presumably dish on a 2014 sex scandal that involved Kendra’s husband Hank allegedly cheating on her.

Up Next: Watch: Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Living Her ‘Nightmare’ When She Learns Mom Is Planning a Tell-All Book

“You know, she’s written two books. Why can’t I?” Patti says in the season six trailer. “Do you know how much money I could make?”

“You would have to write about Hank and the scandal and me,” Kendra says when confronting her mom.

Patti replies, “First of all, I don’t give a s–t what he thinks!”

More: Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Skimpy Nighty Photo While In Vegas For ‘Sex Tips’

Kendra then gives her an ultimatum, presumably the one she teased on Instagram.

“You can have your family back or you can write your book,” she says.

Season six of Kendra On Top will premiere on June 23 at 10:30/9:30 CT.