Kendra Wilkinson Does Not Want Daughter To Pose For Playboy

Kendra Wilkinson doesn’t love the idea of her daughter, 4-year-old Alijah, posing for Playboy when she gets older. However, the 32-year-old reality star is trying to keep an open mind when it comes to the future of her children and the choices they will make.

“I won’t sit here and say that I would like that, but if she made a healthy decision and a healthy choice with a healthy mind to want to pose for Playboy… We are a free home, we are a free spirit,” Wilkinson said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “If that’s your way of wanting to express yourself and who you are, then go ahead and be exactly who you want to be.”

What is most important to the Kendra On Top star is to be loving and supportive to her two kids, Alijah and her 7-year-old son Hank IV.

“I’m not a person to hold my kids back,” she said. “If they need to get whatever they need out of it, then go. I’m here to love them and support them and guide them as best I can, but I’m not going to put any limits to their lives. And if that’s the way they’re going to be happy and express who they are, then they can do whatever they want. I’m not here to stop their lives or interfere.”

“Why are we putting rules on everyone? It doesn’t even make sense,” she said. “For who? What are the rules for? For society? What the hell? To impress other people? Where do we live?”

As for her son, Hank IV, Kendra thinks that he may be following in his father, former NFL player Hank Baskett III’s footsteps and pursue athletics as he grows up.

“I’m telling you right now, he’s already been scouted and spotted and seen,” Wilkinson said. “The reason why I’m working here in Vegas right now is to take him on a trip to Europe to introduce him to real soccer. He will be an athlete, there’s no question about it.”

She continued by saying about her son: “Whatever he wants to do, he can do, except for [on Tuesday], he goes ‘I want to be a celebrity.’ I’m like, ‘Stop now! Stop! No!’ You need to have some talent, meaning, do what I do on stage and put a different muscle in your brain to use. I’ve never seen a greater athlete at seven years old, but at the same time, he’s an old soul. He’s a nerd, he’s an inventor, he loves to invent new things and loves to experiment. So whatever he wants to do, he’ll do. If his dream is to explore Europe and [play] soccer, I’m taking him.”