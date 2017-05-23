Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Emotional Instagram Post With Daughter

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett took to Instagram to share a touching photo of her 3-year-old daughter Alijah.

My babies came to Vegas this weekend and it made me the happiest person on earth. FLIP though… my heart is happy today! 😃😃 hope you have a great week. 😘😘 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 22, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Kendra, who recently moved to Las Vegas, has been missing her two children tons, but she finally got to see them over the weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She celebrated the occasion using a selfie with Alijah accompanied by a heartfelt caption and a couple more photos from the weekend.

“My babies came to Vegas this weekend and it made me the happiest person on earth,” she wrote. “FLIP though… my heart is happy today! hope you have a great week.”

Wilkinson is currently in Las Vegas to star in a comedic live show entitled “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” The Kendra On Top star will appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Jai Rodriguez for at 12-week run at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

Up Next: Kendra Wilkinson Busts Out The Twerking During New Show

This isn’t the first time she’s gotten emotional about her family since she’s made the temporary move.

Alijah turned 3 on May 16, and Kendra was all kinds of emotional when she was separated on the special day. She shared another photo of her daughter along with a memory of the day she was born.

Happy 3rd birthday to my big girl. I remember holding her in my arms right now in the hospital. She’s a free spirit just like me n I’m so proud of her. 🎂 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 16, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

“Happy 3rd birthday to my big girl. I remember holding her in my arms right now in the hospital,” she said. “She’s a free spirit just like me n I’m so proud of her.”

More: Kendra Wilkinson Has Awkward Confrontation With Farrah Abraham

The former Girls Next Door star also recently uploaded a pair of touching goodbye posts dedicated to her children and husband.

“(It) was an emotional day but everyone is excited for my new adventure,” she said.

[h/t @kendra_wilkinson_baskett]