Kendall Jenner Still ‘Trying to Cope’ With Anxiety Issues

Kendall Jenner is continuing to talk about her mental health struggles.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner can be heard talking about her struggle with anxiety, which she has talked extensively about in the past.

“I’m still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety,” she says in the clip, to which a therapist responds, “You need to have a better work/life balance.”

Later, Jenner looks to be doing just that, riding a horse in front of a castle and yelling, “This is so amazing right now!”

learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help ❤️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/IX6CST2fRp — Kendall (@KendallJenner) September 27, 2018

The supermodel tweeted out the clip after it was released, adding the note, “learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help.”

Jenner has talked about her experience with anxiety issues a number of times in the past.

In a January 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed that she’s been suffering from panic attacks even.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

The reality personality said she tries to avoid the comment section of her social media posts, but “some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

She doesn’t deny that living her life in the spotlight has led to a lot of that.

“I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

As for her potential future kids stepping foot into Hollywood?

“I think I’ll definitely put an age limit on it and try to keep them away from it as much as possible,” she said. “I always loved being able to play in my yard with my animals, and my dog, and my friends. It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids. But I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

