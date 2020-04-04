Kendall Jenner Spotted out on Joy Ride After LA Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order Amid Growing Cases of Coronavirus

While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been encouraging their fans to stay at home in efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, their sister Kendall Jenner is out getting some fresh air. The supermodel was pictured taking a joy ride despite Los Angeles’ “Safer at Home” order when she was seen joined by one of her closest friends Fai Khadra as the two drove her 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible down Hollywood’s Mulholland Drive.

On March 19, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safe at Home Emergency” in hopes of keeping the city’s residents inside their home, hoping they’ll only go out when absolutely necessary. Although they were seen out together, they do seem to be practicing social distancing as the two have been quarantined inside Jenner’s home shortly after the outbreak spread in the United States.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see photos.

Jenner has taken to social media to address claims that she’s not quarantining herself, stating it’s nice to get some fresh air every once in a while since she has been cooped up inside. “Of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously… but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy [two heart emojies],” she said in response to a follower who was second-guessing her concern for the crisis.

This isn’t the first time she addressed the quarantine publicly, she announced that she misses her friends saying, “The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

Her sister Kylie is also spreading awareness as she’s encouraged everyone to “stay inside.” “… Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get our parents sick. You might have it and not even know, infecting other people. The only way we’re going to slow this down is if we do this because there’s no cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this,” she said.

She went on to explain that studies show “a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults,” ending with, “I love you guys, we’re gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine. I encourage other influencers to also speak out.”

Their sister Kim said that in her house they aren’t bumping elbows with anyone while practicing social distancing. If they do greet a person, they tap their feet together instead of shaking hands or any other alternatives that involve the upper body since most people cough into their arms.