Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick Take a Flying Leap Together Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick apparently met up for a skydiving session on Tuesday, even as the rest of the KarJenner clan dealt with the Tristan Thompson cheating controversy.

Jenner posted a pair of photos on Instagram showing herself and Disick side by side in skydiving gear. One showed them wearing harnesses and glaring at the camera, while another showed Jenner sprawled on the ground in her parachute.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old reality star wrote “did it!” alongside the album, which is now closing in on four million likes. For followers of the famous family, the outing may come as a bit of surprise, as Jenner and Disick have had a rocky relationship in the past several months.

Back in January, Jenner joked that Disick’s young girlfriend, Sofia Richie was one of Disick’s “kids.” The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children has taken plenty of heat for the massive age difference between himself and his new girlfriend, especially since the two are so prone to PDA. Jenner’s new post goes a long way to show that she and Disick are on good terms.

Unlike the rest of the famous family’s recent social media posts, commenters didn’t beg Jenner for details on the reports that Tristan Thompson was cheating on her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kardashian sister is in Thompson’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, expecting to give birth to hers and Thompson’s daughter at any moment. Reports claim that she is devastated by the news, but has decided to focus all of her energy on lowering her stress going into the delivery room.

While the rest of the family is reportedly “heartbroken” for Khloe, they also expected nothing less, according to inside sources.

“After the living hell that Khloé had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”