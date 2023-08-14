Brody Jenner Says He Wants to Be 'Exact Opposite' Parent That Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him

Brody Jenner wants to be the "exact opposite" kind of parent that father Caitlyn Jenner was to him. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 39, spoke candidly about his relationship with his dad after welcoming his first child, a daughter named Honey Raye, with fiancée Tiarah "Tia" Blanco on July 29.

Sharing a YouTube video Friday documenting Blanco's pregnancy and birth story, Brody revealed he was determined to have a close relationship with his daughter, unlike the relationship Caitlyn had with him. "I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he admitted in the video. Brody, who is the son of Caitlyn, 73, and Linda Thompson, 73, continued that growing up, he "didn't have the greatest relationship" with the Olympic athlete, who "wasn't really around for [him] growing up."

"So, I think that... just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be and getting ready for the journey [is what I want]," Brody explained, adding that he and Blanco were "absolutely thrilled" to be parents."She's going to be the best mom," he said. "And hopefully I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life. I just can't wait to meet her."

On Thursday, Brody and Blanco announced on social media that they welcomed their daughter on July 29. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support," they wrote alongside a video of Blanco's home birth.

Brody and Blanco first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 before going Instagram official with their relationship in June of that year. In January 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and last month, Brody popped the question at the couple's baby shower. Friday, the MTV personality took to social media to give an update on Honey Raye's first days at home, sharing photos of the little girl with the caption, "I love my girls."