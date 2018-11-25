Kendall Jenner Playfully Boos Tristan Thompson During NBA Game

Kendall Jenner jokingly booed on sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she sat courtside and watched on-off boyfriend, Ben Simmons and his team the Philadelphia 76ers play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The model was photographed in an all-black outfit and sneakers as she sat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday. Jenner made it clear she was rooting for Simmons’ team several times, giving playful “boos” at the Cavaliers and Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simmons, who the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been romantically linked to in recent years, and Thompson, who is the father of Kardashian’s daughter True, had to be separated from each other by a referee toward the end of the game.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson made a free throw 2.4 seconds before the end of the fourth quarter and taunted the Sixers guard. Simmons responded by giving him the bird.

In a video posted by House of Highlights, Jenner could be seen booing at Thompson and then laughing as he lined up his free throw.

The pair were later photographed saying hi to each other during the game.

Thompson later shared a video of his trash-talking moment with Simmons on Twitter and captioned it with three laughing crying emojis, writing, “[Ben Simmons] is my bro.”

The Cavaliers beat the Sixers 121-112.

The outlet writes Jenner and Simmons, who split in September after four months of dating, were spotted hanging out in early November after the basketball player faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Philadelphia.

The couple went to a bowling alley after the game, according to Page Six, where they celebrated the team’s victory and were seen “having a great time.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Jenner and Simmons grew apart because of their busy schedules, though the tides may have turned in recent months.

Jenner’s visit to Philadelphia comes two days after the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Thanksgiving together in La Quinta, California, as Kardashian enjoyed the holiday in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter, True.

Kardashian took to Twitter Friday night to clap back at online commenters who spread rumors that the family had chosen to stay in Cleveland because of a falling out with her family — believing the Kardashian family is upset she is still with Thompson despite the public cheating scandal.

“Y’all are reaching now,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but [Tristan] being in season (with the Cleveland Cavaliers), he can not.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing the episodes dealing with the aftermath of the scandal and True’s birth. The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!