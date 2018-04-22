Kendall Jenner Poses ‘Low-Key’ in Highly Revealing Thong Bikini

Kendall Jenner is showing off her cheeky side on Instagram, displaying a little booty and hinting at the state of her love life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 22, got a little spicy on the social media platform Saturday, posting a few photos of her derrière, clad only in a leopard print bikini, with a string top and thong bottom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Keeping my feelings low key,” she captioned the post, which showed her posing on a grass lawn spotted with orange flowers.

keeping my feelings low key A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 21, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

Jenner may be alluding to being back on the market after her romance with NBA star Blake Griffin, 29, seems to have run its course.

The two were spotted attending the same Coachella party last week, but PEOPLE reported that the two only had an icy interaction.

An observer told the publication that Griffin walked past Jenner’s table as she stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend. It didn’t appear that the two made contact at the party after that.

But Jenner is generally pretty private about her dating life, only hinting that she and Griffin were in the on-again part of their relationship during an interview with Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter for the magazine’s April 2018 cover interview.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” she told Vogue. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

Jenner has a lot to keep her busy when she’s not looking to get back in the dating pool. Between weekends at Coachella, she accompanied sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on a trip to Cleveland to visit Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12.

The sister visit came soon after allegations surfaced that Khloé’s boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend repeatedly.

Jenner then headed back to Los Angeles, where she joined many family members to celebrate sister Kourtney’s 39th birthday with a party at home.

“You taught me how to be a mom, you taught me how to love, you taught me what being a mom was all about. You were the first, you were there first,” mom Kris Jenner told Kourtney in a birthday speech that was documented on Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Story.

“I love you more than I can say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you,” she continued. “You are the biggest blessing in my life and I thank you, Kourtney. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!”

Photo credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris