Kendall Jenner Looks Identical to Emily Ratajkowski in New Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner is the spitting image of fellow model Emily Ratajkowski on her latest Instagram photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the social media platform Wednesday and posted a snap in which she looked remarkably similar to Ratajkowski.

In the photo, DailyMail writes, Jenner poses only covered by a towel and giving the camera a seductive look. Her hair was held back in a bun in the photo, which has been liked more than 4 million times since it was posted.

Both Ratajkowski and Jenner are active Instagram users, often posting shots of themselves showing off their toned bodies or flaunting their latest risqué fashion.

Jenner recently made a splash after wearing two revealing sheer outfits while out at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The model freed the nipple on two occasions during the festival, one while attending the screening of Girls of the Sun, clad in a completely sheer white gown; the other one happened the night before when she wore a sheer green metallic dress at the Chopard Secret Night party.

Jenner has regularly rocked a sheer look without a bra, for example closing the La Perla Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week in sheer floral lace gown with crystals and pearls.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner has also been open about living with anxiety, both in publications and on her family’s reality show.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said in a January interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

When asked what she feels her fame has caused her to miss out on, Jenner had a number of experiences to list off.

“The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that,” she said. “I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did home school, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.”