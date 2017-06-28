Kendall Jenner Reveals One-Piece Leopard Print Swimsuit

Kendall Jenner has been spotted in a revealing swimsuit while in France for the Cannes Film Festival.

#kendalljenner #kourtneykardashian @simonhuck in Antibes today A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on May 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Daily Mail spotted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on a yacht in a leopard-print one-piece.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos show Jenner flaunting her slender physique in the swimsuit with a couple male friends. She’s also rocking a stylish pair of black sunglasses while soaking up the sun.

Click here to see all the photos.

However, Kendall wasn’t the only Kardashian family member enjoying a day out on the water while in France.

Up Next: Kendall Jenner Demonstrates Her Fashion Skills While Visiting Cannes Film Festival

Daily Mail also shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian joining Kendall on the boat. The eldest Kardashian daughter was wearing a skimpy red one-piece that could barely contain her assets.

The half-sisters were photographed sunbathing, goofing around and rinsing off in the on-deck shower.

#kendalljenner, #kourtneykardashian, #younesbendjima & #simonhuck in Cannes A post shared by Kardashians Brasil 👑 (@kuwtkpics) on May 22, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

It’s also worth noting the two sisters, who are often seen as the less open of the Kardashian clan, decided not to share any social media posts about the outing (as of yet). It’s clear the two were completely focused on enjoying a day together as sisters with the male companions along for the ride.

More: Kendall Jenner Has Bicycle Spill, Eats Dirt

Kendall has been stunning fans and onlookers alike while in France. She stormed the red carpet in a flowing white dress and even modeled some swimwear.

Kourtney has also been raising her profile with some rather revealing photos. Fans were going wild about a recent photo in a tiny blue bikini, but that wasn’t anything compared to the reaction when she went fully nude for an Instagram post.

[h/t Daily Mail, Photo Credit: Getty / Robino Salvatore]