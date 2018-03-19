Kendall Jenner Shows off Sleek Legs in Bedroom Video

While her sister may not be a fan of Snapchat anymore, Kendall Jenner continues to use the app to show off her super model figure on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member posted a video of herself standing in a bedroom doorway wearing a white t-shirt and underwear with the caption “Gotta go to bed.”

Jenner confirmed a number of widespread rumors about herself this past week in an interview with Vogue. For starters, she’s currently dating NBA player Blake Griffin.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” Jenner said regarding Griffin. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

Unlike her 20-year-old sister Kylie, who just gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster last month, Jenner said she wants to wait a few years before she settles down and becomes a mother.

“I am ready to wait [for kids],” she said. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

She also addressed a budding rumor that she could potentially be gay, emphatically shooting it down.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are, like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” Jenner said. “So [the gay rumor] was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before,” she continued. “Also, I know I have kind of a… male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. I have a tough energy. I move differently.”

She also opened up about her relationship with Kylie, saying that becoming an aunt to Stormi has been a chance for the two to get closer.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer,” she said.