Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Broken Up

It's over for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The former couple, who have been rumored to have been dating since about February 2023 when they were spotted on a double date with Jenner's longtime friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, have reportedly split. A source told PEOPLE the news. Their last public outing together was at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October. The Puerto Rican rapper served as host and musical guest on the show. Neither have commented on the reported breakup. Their relationship was filled with fun outings. At the time of their new rumored romance, a source told the publication they met after Bunny relocated to Los Angeles. "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," the source said. "She likes him and is having fun." They spent time together horseback riding, one of Jenner's favorite hobbies, and enjoying Coachella. They seemed more serious after a vacation together in Idaho. They sat front row at Milan Fashion Week to watch Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

Bunny refused to speak publicly on their alleged relationship. He told Vanity Fair he didn't want "clarify anything" about any relationship but noted he was trying to improve his English skills for a special someone. "With some people, I speak English — with some specific people," he said in the interview. "With one of them, I couldn't talk to her before."

Jenner previously dated a few athletes, her latest before Bunny was Devin Booker. She was first linked to the NBA player in 2020 when they were spotted taking a road trip together to Sedona, They split in November 2022, reportedly because of their hectic schedules. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

She dated Ben Simmons for a year from 2018-2019. They reportedly grew apart. A romance with NBA star Blake Griffin lasted just six months before her relationship with Simmons.