Emma Watson's Alleged Stalker Arrested After Flying Overseas to Find Her

An American man was arrested in Oxford, England last month for allegedly stalking actress Emma Watson. According to a report by The Sun, 44-year-old Chad Michael Busto was arrested last September in New York City for harassing Watson, and flew all the way to England to see her again on June 26. The outlet interviewed Busto from the Colnbrook Immigration Center afterward.

Busto made his first overture to Watson last fall at a fashion show in New York City, when he burst into a dressing room looking for the actress. He reportedly shouted out that he wanted to marry Watson before he was taken into custody. Last month, he traveled to England where Watson is currently pursuing a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University. Locals said that Busto was asking around about Watson, and they reported him because he seemed suspicious. Busto's description of events was similar when he spoke to The Sun.

"I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions centre trying to gain information," he said. "I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself. I was arrested in a square close to a Starbucks."

Busto shared some kind of conspiracy theory with the outlet, claiming that he had won a major legal case against the U.S. justice system in 2021. He said that was what he wanted to talk to Watson about, and that his declarations of love "were taken out of context." However, in terms of the NYC event he said: "I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted."

Busto is currently detained by British immigration officials. He said that he flew to England with very few possessions and slept at a church there before his arrest. He said that he hoped to claim British citizenship, and added: "They are illegally detaining me and I have no idea when I'll be allowed to leave Police have my possessions. I'm on the run, there's a danger to my life."

Busto was previously detained for allegedly stalking actress Drew Barrymore – first at a live speaking event in New York City in August of 2023 and then at her home in the Hamptons a few days later. Little is known about Busto or his background even with the growing number of reports about him due to these kinds of incidents. Neither Barrymore nor Watson have commented publicly on his attempts to reach them.