'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Star Accused of Violent Attack: Details on Claims Against Andrew Bryniarski

Andrew Bryniarski, the actor best known for portraying Leatherface in the 2003 Jessica Biel-starring The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, has been slapped with a restraining order following a series of troubling accusations from his former roommate. Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the actor has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his former roommate Lance Berg after he allegedly physically attacked him on multiple occasions, including once instance in which Berg said he was left temporarily blind.

In one incident on May 1, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Berg said the actor forced him against the front door gate of his home. Bryniarski allegedly continued to push Berg into the gate and also slapped and punched him in the face, resulting in Berg having "hazy vision" in his left eye for several hours. He also had a mark on his face. In an alleged assault on April 16, Bryniarski entered Berg's room and slapped him in the face. Prior to that, Berg accused the actor of shoving him to the kitchen floor, causing him to sprain his wrist and bruise his tailbone, in August 2023. TMZ reports the dispute occurred over stolen food.

Berg requested a civil harassment restraining order because he no longer felt safe living with Bryniarski, who allegedly refused to move out despite Berg's multiple requests. TMZ reports that Bryniarski must stay at least 100 yards away from Berg, who also requested that the court order his former roommate to cease all contact and stop parking his motorcycle in front of Berg's home.

This marks Bryniarski's latest legal issues, and his second involving a roommate. In 2019, Bryniarski was handed a restraining order to stay away from Marcus Silver, his former roommate who claimed the actor punched him. Silver also alleged that Bryniarski sent him threatening text messages, including one that allegedly read, "Before you open [your] mouth again and say dumb s- to me or about me ... remember from here on. Lessons and repercussions in the form of pain and the loss of basic life functions will come find you swiftly and justly [with] no delay or restraint, no regret. I'm not the one to f-ck with." Prior to that, the actor in 2012 was arrested for animal cruelty.

Bryniarski is best known for portraying Leatherface, an iconic horror villain, in two Texas Chainsaw Massacre films – 2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its 2006 prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. His other credits include Burn Notice, Firefly, Without a Trace, Batman Returns, Street Fighter, Any Given Sunday, Dracula's Guest, and more, per his IMDb profile.