In his Sept. 19 divorce filing, the actor alleged that their son Hudson's death by suicide was driven by his estranged wife's 'neglect, drinking and alcoholism.'

Michael Madsen and his wife DeAnna Madsen are calling it quits on their 28-year marriage. After he was arrested on a domestic violence charge last month in a case that was later dropped due to "insufficient evidence," the Kill Bill Vol. 2 actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

In the legal paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, Madsen, 66, said he and DeAnna, 64, have been separated since shortly after the January 2022 death of their son Hudson, who died by suicide at age 26. In a written statement attached to his divorce petition, Madsen said the "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason for their divorce did "not adequately describe the divorce filing." He went on to write that he believes his estranged wife drove their son to die by suicide "by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism."

The Reservoir Dogs star, who has been married to DeAnna since 1996, also accused his estranged wife of abuse, writing, "Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship." He said DeAnna's behavior ultimately led to his domestic violence arrest last month.

Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery following an incident at his Malibu home Aug. 18. Madsen's lawyer, Perry Wander, told the Los Angeles Times that DeAnna allegedly "broke into his house and he confronted her and asked her to leave." He added that "this has been an ongoing problem" and Madsen "has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife. He's definitely not guilty of domestic violence." The Los Angeles district attorney's office later announced that it would not pursue the case due to insufficient evidence.

Responding to her husband's arrest, DeAnna told The Hollywood Reporter, "Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."

DeAnna has not responded to her Madsen's divorce filing at this time. In the filing, Madsen, Madsen, who is being represented by Wander, requested a domestic violence restraining order. USA Today also reports that he requested the court deny spousal support to DeAnna and terminate her rights to the actor's pension. In a statement to the outlet, Wander said Madsen "is looking forward to spending quality time with his children and pursuing acting and writing poetry...now that he is free from a toxic, abusive marriage."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.