Kendall Jenner Slams TMZ for Releasing Her Home’s Location

Kendall Jenner slammed TMZ after the news outlet published her home’s location along with photos of the home when reporting on an alleged stalker who trespassed onto her property.

Jenner wrote on Twitter that she’s now scared that intruders and fans will target her home now that there is such easy access to the information.

The 22-year-old model retweeted TMZ‘s link to an article about the stalker winding up by her pool, writing, “and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “I understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself.”

John Ford, 37, was reportedly found sitting near Jenner’s pool last week after he reportedly scaled a mountainside in the back of the gated community Jenner lives in, according to TMZ. He returned a week later after escaping from police and Jenner’s security detail. On Tuesday, he reportedly entered the gated community, where stars like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera also live, via the same mountainside scaling effort as the previous week. Ford was arrested after being spotted on Jenner’s porch.

The Canadian citizen was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the neighborhood after pleading guilty to trespassing in September, in which he entered through the front gates.

He has since been charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order and is being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Howley, is seeking a civil protective order. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit is investigating the case.

Jenner was previously granted a permanent restraining order against Thomas Hummel, 62, in August 2017. He had reportedly sent her a number of threats since February of that year and reportedly claimed that he had been in love with her since she was 2 years old. He was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her.

Jenner moved into a new house in 2017 after her last home in West Hollywood — which she purchased from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — was allegedly burglarized and also the site of another trespassing and stalking incident.

In November 2016, Shavaughn McKenzie, a homeless man, was sentenced to 178 days in jail for trespassing after he followed her car into her driveway at her Hollywood Hills home.